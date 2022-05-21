thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.19) to €17.60 ($18.33) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.10) to €8.60 ($8.96) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.83. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

