Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Earns Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$10.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.40.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Rising Rates and Robust Multi-Family Outlook Offering Strong Prospects” and dated May 12, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

TF stock opened at C$8.76 on Tuesday. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$8.48 and a one year high of C$9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$734.99 million and a PE ratio of 17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76, a quick ratio of 35.13 and a current ratio of 35.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.47.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.83%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

