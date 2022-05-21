TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.13-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.87. 15,718,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,235. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.60.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,331,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 43,011 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

