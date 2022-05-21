TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.11 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.11 ($0.06). 2,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.98 ($0.06).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.50. The company has a market cap of £1.61 million and a PE ratio of 1.75.

TMT Investments Company Profile

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

