TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG stock traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $550.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,970. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $531.23 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $624.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.04.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.33.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.