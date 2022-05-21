Travala.com Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002495 BTC on exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $37.63 million and $5.95 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 486.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.16 or 0.12164646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 303.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00502531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,992.63 or 1.86645041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033593 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008767 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,192,537 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

