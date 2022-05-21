Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMR. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Tremor International by 88.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tremor International in the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 187,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,389. The company has a market cap of $894.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22. Tremor International has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.95 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tremor International will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

