Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

Trex stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,831. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.70. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

