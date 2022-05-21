TrezarCoin Price Hits $0.0004 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded up 51% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. TrezarCoin has a total market capitalization of $117,400.37 and approximately $220.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 64.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,481.22 or 1.00011798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00037886 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00195208 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00093271 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00126504 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00232940 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000194 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TZC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 277,600,750 coins and its circulating supply is 265,600,750 coins. The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

