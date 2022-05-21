Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

TBK stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.25. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

