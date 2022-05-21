Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $174,357.99 and approximately $4.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,410.59 or 0.99994813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00037279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00016394 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

