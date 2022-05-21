True North Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $186,897,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $38,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $30,116,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $22,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNDT shares. Colliers Securities lowered Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

MNDT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,292. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.89. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Mandiant news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

