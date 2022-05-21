True North Advisors LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.81. 6,278,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.46 and a 200-day moving average of $179.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

