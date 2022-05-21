True North Advisors LLC Invests $11.43 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,000. Starbucks comprises about 1.9% of True North Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,881 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.39. 15,941,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,131,691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.80. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

