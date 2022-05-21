True North Advisors LLC Invests $3.51 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 200,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 534.3% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 122,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. 6,937,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,973,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.