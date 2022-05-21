True North Advisors LLC Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 66,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 127,396 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 454,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $43.06. 342,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,522. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $48.67.

