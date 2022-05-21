True North Advisors LLC Makes New $3.82 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,793,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 163,990 shares valued at $14,071,289. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

