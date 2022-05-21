True North Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.98. 7,522,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,719,139. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.85. The stock has a market cap of $465.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

