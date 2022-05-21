True North Advisors LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,786,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,220,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,254,000 after purchasing an additional 407,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,360,000 after purchasing an additional 339,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,020 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.82. 5,404,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

