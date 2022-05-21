True North Advisors LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.82. 9,615,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,245,028. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $329.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,588 shares of company stock valued at $74,297,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.