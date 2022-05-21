True North Advisors LLC Takes Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. True North Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of GMS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GMS by 264.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in GMS by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.66. 213,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

