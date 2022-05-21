Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,294 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $48,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 277.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 202,729 shares in the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $5,968,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 61,262 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 120.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trupanion by 74.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 48,817 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

In other Trupanion news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,626,374.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,958 shares of company stock worth $2,562,757. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.