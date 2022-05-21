Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Sachem Head Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,675,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 4.6% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $196,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,104,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,111,448. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.