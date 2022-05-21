UBS Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €17.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.71) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.60 ($20.42) target price on Engie in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €15.50 ($16.15) target price on Engie in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.31) price target on Engie in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

ENGI opened at €12.64 ($13.17) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.66. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($12.67) and a one year high of €15.16 ($15.79).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

