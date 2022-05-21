UBS Group Cuts A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $64.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $85.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.78.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,680 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

