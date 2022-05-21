UBS Group Raises Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $185.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group to $185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

DDS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

DDS opened at $250.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.31.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $7.81. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.64%.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 54.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 29.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

