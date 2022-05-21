UBS Group Trims Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Target Price to €35.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €44.00 ($45.83) to €35.00 ($36.46) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FURCF. Barclays lowered their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($50.00) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($62.50) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of FURCF stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

