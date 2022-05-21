United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. United Community Banks has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

