UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s 7th Largest Position

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 595,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 107,845 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $299,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $934,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $7.18 on Friday, reaching $485.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,430. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $455.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.