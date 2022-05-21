Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 767,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 437,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 254,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,659. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

