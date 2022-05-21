US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. US Foods has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.73.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in US Foods by 448.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 193,710 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth about $6,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,127,000 after buying an additional 167,651 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in US Foods by 48.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after buying an additional 133,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

