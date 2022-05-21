VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Holdings Lifted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,437,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 334,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 223,925 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 182,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 181,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 301,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,302. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

