Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.88. Approximately 638,635 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 525,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.