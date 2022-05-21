Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,988,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,105,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.