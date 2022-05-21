Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 239.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,988,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,105,105. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67.

