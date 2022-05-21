Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Boosted by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after buying an additional 6,008,037 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,988,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,105,105. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67.

