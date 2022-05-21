Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.50 and last traded at $82.64. Approximately 1,372,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,272,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.59.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20.

