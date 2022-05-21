Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.83. 4,471,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394,547. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

