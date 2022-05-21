Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,981. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

