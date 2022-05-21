Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

Veil (VEIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $579,004.12 and $826.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,481.22 or 1.00011798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00037886 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00195208 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00093271 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00126504 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00232940 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

