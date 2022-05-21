Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Raised by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907,635 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises approximately 3.3% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Ventas worth $363,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 858,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,284. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.93, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

