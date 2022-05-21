Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VERB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verb Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Verb Technology to $2.25 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:VERB opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 326.57% and a negative return on equity of 232.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Verb Technology will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verb Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

