VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in VeriSign by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in VeriSign by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.38, for a total transaction of $131,015.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,748 shares of company stock worth $3,114,855. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $165.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.69 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

