Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) were down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 113,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,544,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 137.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 116,770 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.