VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,628,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244,444 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $109,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,057,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,532,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

