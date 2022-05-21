Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) PT Lowered to $12.00

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 13.81.

NASDAQ VWE opened at 7.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.02. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 7.48 and a 52 week high of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of 9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of 9.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth $210,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth $382,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at about $2,295,000.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

