Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Announces Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vipshop updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 128,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after buying an additional 234,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,044,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 235,346 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

