Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on August 15th

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Virtus Investment Partners has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $35.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

VRTS stock opened at $183.55 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $161.30 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 35.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 32.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 107.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

