Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 121.10 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -242.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.91. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

