Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.55

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 8636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Mizuho started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 326.16%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

